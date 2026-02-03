Punjab CM interacts with National Defence College delegation

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that Punjab has given the Indian armed forces distinguished military leaders and braveheart soldiers who have always made supreme sacrifices for the country. He said this while interacting with a delegation of the National Defence College that called on him in Chandigarh. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that Punjab has given the Indian armed forces distinguished military leaders and braveheart soldiers who have always made supreme sacrifices for the country. He said this while interacting with a delegation of the National Defence College that called on him in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The delegation is on a five-day (from February 2 to 6) study tour to the state. Welcoming the delegation Mann said, “This socio-political study tour is aimed at understanding and learning about Punjab’s social, economic, political and other sectors.”

In his address Mann told the delegation that the youth of the state protect the borders, and farmers keep the country’s granaries secure, due to which Punjab is proudly known as the ‘Food Bowl and Sword Arm of India’.

He added that despite being a border state, the state has never been divided along sectarian lines. Instead, Punjabis have set beautiful examples of communal harmony before the world during times of crisis.

Punjab shares a 532-km-long international border with a hostile country, yet it has been an example of secularism, peace and amity, the CM said.

The delegation included one officer each from Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and Nepal. There are 11 Indian officers – five from army five, two each from Navy and Air Force two, and one each from Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service and department of land resources.