Punjab CM Mann announces facelift for Patiala city

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state government will give much needed fillip to the overall development of Patiala by pumping in crores of rupees in the coming days, thereby giving a major facelift to the royal city. Chairing a meeting of MLAs and officers, CM Mann said the move is aimed at providing basic civic amenities to the people and giving impetus to the development of the city. (Source: X)

Chairing a meeting of MLAs and officers here, Mann said the move is aimed at providing basic civic amenities to the people and giving impetus to the development of the city.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He bemoaned that despite being a major city of the state, Patiala has hitherto lagged in the pace of development due to the blatant neglect of the successive rulers, according to an official release. He said 77 development projects worth ₹57 crore are already going on in the city and the work to provide 24x7 canal water supply to Patiala residents is also going on in full swing.

The chief minister also asked the officers to expedite the process of shifting dairies in the Ablowal dairy project where the plots have already been allotted. He said the phase I of construction of Model Town drain has already been accomplished, adding that phase II covering 6 km will be completed at a cost of ₹65 crore.

Mann also reviewed the functioning of sewage treatment plants.