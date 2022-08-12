Punjab CM Mann orders action against institutions withholding degrees of SC students

Chandigarh Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday directed that severest of severe action must be taken against educational institutes withholding the degree of SC students on pretext of post-matric scholarship scheme.

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting of social justice and empowerment department, told the officials to take action against educational institutions indulging in such tantrums to ruin the future of SC students and ensure that degree of not even a single student is withheld by any educational institute. He said the payment of funds under the scheme is a matter between the state government and the educational institutions and students from the underprivileged and weaker sections of society have nothing to do with this.

“It is a cynical move on the part of educational institutions to act in such a shameful manner. It also reflects the myopic mindset of some educational institutions,” he said in a statement, asking them to refrain from bullying the SC students and hampering their progress.