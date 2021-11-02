Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM releases coffee table book by Ludhiana-based lawyer
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on the eve of Punjab Day, released a coffee table book titled “Sadda Sohna Punjab” authored by city-based lawyer and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (red turban) during the release of a coffee table book by Ludhiana-based lawyer Harpreet Sandhu (second from left). (HT photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:48 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The book depicts the mesmerising and awe-inspiring natural beauty of Punjab, bringing alive the beautiful panoramic views of densely populated green forests and the rich luxuriant rivers whirring with sparkling flow of blue waters.

Channi said that this initiative will definitely help nature lovers of not only Punjab, but from across world to witness these magnificent places within the state.

Sandhu said his aim behind the project was to make travellers aware of scenic locations in the state which may have been ignored previously.

