Punjab CM urges Centre to mark Guru Teg Bahadur martyrdom anniversary as ‘human rights day’

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government will take up the matter of commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur as ‘human rights day’ with the central government. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann interacting with the Sant Samaj in Chandigarh. (Sourced)

Mann, while interacting with the Sant Samaj here, said that it will help in promoting the ethos of secularism, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the country.

“The ninth guru was an epitome of socialism and secularism as he sacrificed his life for the sake of preserving human rights in the country. The state government will also explore the feasibility of constructing Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Marg on the path adopted by the Sikh master while going to Delhi, where he was martyred,” he said adding that the path which Sikh warrior Baba Jeevan Singh (Bhai Jaita Ji) took to bring the severed ‘Sees’ (head) of Guru Teg Bahadur will also be spruced up and named as Baba Jeevan Singh Marg.

The CM also apprised the Sant Samaj that the state government is organising a series of commemorative events to observe the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, and the functions will start from Gurudwara Seesh Ganj Sahib in Delhi on October 25, and from November 1, kirtan darbars will be organised across the state. Seminars on life, philosophy, and the sacrifice of Guru sahib will be organized in every educational institute of the state from November 15.

The CM said that on November 18, a kirtan darbar will be held at Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and the next day, a nagar kirtan will start from there with Kashmiri Pandits as its part. He said that this nagar kirtan will reach Anandpur Sahib on November 22 after entering Punjab through Pathankot and then passing through Hoshiarpur. A nagar kirtan from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib will start on November 19 and that from Faridkot and Gurdaspur will start on November 20 adding that all the four nagar kirtans will culminate at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22.

The CM said that the state government will hold mega events in Anandpur Sahib from November 23-25 to commemorate this historic event.