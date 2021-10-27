Punjab Congress chief Sidhu calls Capt Amarinder ‘spent cartridge’

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday that former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will be remembered as Jaichand, an archetypal traitor in mythology, of Punjab’s political history.

Calling him “truly a spent cartridge”, Sidhu alleged that Capt Amarinder was an arm-twisted, Enforcement Directorate-controlled loyal chief minister of Punjab who sold the interest of the state to save his skin. “You were the negative force stalling, justice and development of Punjab,” he alleged in a series of scathing tweets. Sidhu mounted the scathing attack on the micro-blogging site while the former chief minister was addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

The two have had a long-running tussle that saw Sidhu resign from Amarinder Singh’s ministry in July 2019, but he made a comeback as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief exactly two years later despite the Capt’s objections. Last month, Capt Amarinder Singh was made to resign from the CM’s post following continued opposition by Sidhu and rebellion of several ministers and MLAs. He has now announced that he will float his own political outfit and is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP.

Sidhu accuses Capt of colluding with Badals, BJP

Sidhu said that a three-member committee was formed (by the Congress high command) to make Capt Amarinder Singh accountable. “Why were MLAs against you? Because everyone knew you have collided with Badals! All you want is to defeat me, have you ever wanted Punjab to win? Your 75/25 dealings with Badals and BJP are crystal clear (sic),” he claimed.

Sidhu asked if he (Capt Amarinder Singh) was unceremoniously dumped for good governance and the 18-point agenda was handed “to the poorest performing CM of Punjab”.

Taking a dig at the two-time former CM’s political moves, Sidhu tweeted: “Last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes… People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab!”