Punjab: Congress holds protests against Centre over ED action against Sonia, Rahul

Punjab Congress leaders and workers held a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Sector 9, Chandigarh, terming the chargesheet against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case “political vendetta”. Congress’ Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring leads a protest in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

They also accused the BJP-led Union government of “misusing” central agencies and trying to “defame” the Gandhi family with “false” charges.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering ₹988 crore. The chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

Led by the Congress’ Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the protesters gathered outside the ED office and staged a sit-in. Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, MLAs Rana Gurjeet Singh and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and other party leaders and workers also took part in the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Warring lashed out at the BJP-led Central government and strongly condemned the chargesheet. “Government agencies are being misused,” Warring alleged, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was feeling insecure and trying to create a fake narrative and perception against the Gandhi family.

He also claimed the government was bent on defaming the Gandhi family with false charges.

Partap Singh Bajwa termed the chargesheet “political vendetta”. “It is unfortunate. Central agencies should not be misused,” he said and asserted that the party had complete faith that the judiciary would give them justice.

Congress leaders and workers also held a protest outside the ED office in Jalandhar district. The protest was joined by party leaders, including former chief minister and MP Charanjit Singh Channi, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and MLA Pargat Singh, Herdev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, Avtar Singh Bawa Henry and Sukhwinder Singh Kotli.