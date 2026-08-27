Dolly Parton, Tim Curry's deaths fuel concerns for celebs over 80 years old: 5 names in focus

Dolly Parton and Tim Curry’s deaths at 80 have left fans mourning two familiar names from music and film. Parton’s death was announced on August 25 after a brief cancer battle, while Curry died at his Los Angeles home on August 25, according to reports. Their deaths have also turned attention toward other much-loved stars who are now in their 80s and 90s. BuzzFeed recently highlighted several of them, including Jane Fonda, Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench. Here is a closer look at five names whose long careers still mean so much to audiences. Dolly Parton and Tim Curry’s deaths have renewed attention on five beloved stars whose careers still connect generations of fans. (Dolly Parton/Instagram, Official Tim Curry/Instagram)

5 celebrities over 80 in focus as Dolly Parton and Tim Curry passed away 1. Jane Fonda, 88 Jane Fonda remains active at 88, with a career that has covered acting, fitness and activism. She is a two-time Oscar winner for Klute and Coming Home. Fonda also remains involved in new projects and public appearances. People recently reported that she paid tribute to Dolly Parton after her death, remembering the friendship they built while working together on 9 to 5.

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2. Julie Andrews, 90 Julie Andrews turned 90 in October 2025. Her name is still closely linked with Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, two films that made her one of the best-known stars of her generation. She won the Oscar for Mary Poppins and later built another successful career through television, stage work and voice roles. Andrews has remained a major figure in entertainment even after stepping back from regular on-screen acting.

3. Carol Burnett, 93 At 93, Carol Burnett continues to be remembered for changing television comedy with The Carol Burnett Show. The series ran for 11 seasons and made her one of the most loved performers on American television. She has also worked in films, Broadway productions and later television projects. Burnett recently spoke about Parton after her death, recalling their friendship and their work together.

4. Ian McKellen, 87 Ian McKellen turned 87 in May 2026 and remains active in acting. Many younger viewers know him as Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings films, while others know him as Magneto from the X-Men movies. His stage career is just as important, with years of Shakespeare and other major theatre roles. He also has upcoming screen work, including Avengers: Doomsday.

5. Judi Dench, 91 Judi Dench is 91 and has one of the most respected careers in British film and theatre. She won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love and also played M in several James Bond films. Although she retired from regular acting after her eyesight problems made reading scripts difficult, Dench has continued to appear in projects and public events. Her recent work shows why her name remains so familiar to audiences.

Also Read: Who will inherit Tim Curry’s astonishing $8 million net worth? What we know as actor dies at 80

Dolly Parton and Tim Curry’s deaths have made fans think about other beloved stars from their generation and how quickly things can change.