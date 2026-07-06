Punjab Congress rift deepens: Baghel in state, dissidents band together for Warring’s ouster

The battle for the Punjab Congress leadership escalated on Monday as senior leaders opposed to president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring joined forces, even as the AICC state affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel began his five-day visit. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi

The faction led by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi staged a show of strength in Mohali to intensify its campaign against Warring’s continuation as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief. Former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was recently appointed chairman of the party’s core committee, was also present.

According to leaders who attended the meeting, the dissident camp resolved to boycott Warring’s programmes and present a united front to the party high command, pushing for an immediate leadership change. Soon after the meeting, several leaders shared photographs of the gathering on social media.

The rebel faction has also decided to boycott Baghel’s upcoming meeting with senior party functionaries in Chandigarh, the leader said, who didn’t wish to be named.

Besides Channi and Randhawa, former ministers Rana Gurjeet Singh, Pargat Singh, Razia Sultana, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Gurpreet Singh Kangar attended the Kharar meeting along with MLAs Kuldeep Singh Dhillon and former legislator Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon.

According to the leaders, the anti-Warring camp has drafted a formal note for the Congress high command, arguing that his public statements have damaged the party at the grassroots. “The message to the high command is clear: The ground reality in Punjab must be acknowledged, and the Congress cannot win the 2027 assembly elections under Warring’s leadership,” a senior leader privy to the development said.

Baghel arrived in Chandigarh around 3.30pm to chair a series of meetings with Congress leaders. He was received at the airport by Warring and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa. He then proceeded to Bajwa’s residence and spent nearly two hours taking feedback from the Qadian legislator.

Speaking to reporters at Bajwa’s residence, Baghel said he was on a five-day visit to the state to review the party’s preparations for the assembly elections.

“Meetings of various committees are on the agenda. Our preparations for state elections are in full swing. I will hold discussions with the party leadership and chair key meetings,” he said, declining to comment on dissidents within the state unit and demands for Warring’s removal as state chief.

Bajwa said the party stood by the decisions of the high command. “We acknowledge challenges, but we are committed to resolving them and contesting the elections as a united party. I am the senior-most leader in the party and will engage with everyone to resolve the issues,” he said.

Later in the evening, Baghel held a meeting with Warring, manifesto committee chairman and MP Amar Singh, election management and coordination committee chairman Vijay Inder Singla, along with some other senior leaders.

After the meeting, Baghel downplayed the dissidence, saying he had met different committees to review the party’s organisational readiness for the elections.

On the absence of Channi and Randhawa, Baghel said he had spoken to both leaders over the phone and that they were out of station due to pre-scheduled engagements.

“They will come and meet me,” he said. It’s learnt that Channi has left for Delhi and is expected to return in a few days.

Baghel said he would meet other leaders and committees on Tuesday. Besides these meetings, he said, one-on-one interactions with senior leaders have also been scheduled.

Warring’s damage control

Earlier, Warring also shared photos of the meeting on his social media handles, labelling it a discussion on the Congress election strategy and asserting that it was “not a meeting of any camp.” He described the exercise as part of the party’s ‘Mission 2027’ in an apparent bid to project unity. However, Warring’s absence from the group photograph fuelled further speculation over the deepening divide within the state unit.

“This is the second public show of dissent against Warring in three days,” a senior party leader said, who didn’t wish to be named. “The first took place at Channi’s residence in Morinda on Friday.”

Seeking to downplay the developments, Warring said the Congress remained united.

“The Congress party is united. Every leader and worker is committed to ensuring the party’s victory in Punjab. Channi and all senior leaders will come together on a common platform,” he said.

Notice to ex-MLA Jalalpur

The Punjab Congress has initiated disciplinary proceedings against former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, issuing him a show-cause notice over his public remarks targeting the party’s central leadership. The action comes amid an escalating power struggle within the Punjab Congress that has laid bare deep factional divisions.

In the notice, Punjab Congress Disciplinary Committee chairman Avtar Henry asked Jalalpur to explain within three days his statements made to the media against Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Baghel. The party warned that disciplinary action would follow if he fails to submit a satisfactory reply within the stipulated time.

Jalalpur at residence of Channi on Friday has accused Venugopal and Baghel for working against the sentiments of workers by not replacing Warring. He said that Congress can’t win elections under Warring.