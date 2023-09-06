Punjab Congress rules out any truck with AAP

The resolve of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together appears set to be tested in Punjab with the state Congress leaders on Tuesday opposing any kind of coalition with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

The party leaders voiced their strong opposition to alliance with the AAP for the upcoming parliamentary elections at a meeting of district unit chiefs, MLAs, heads of frontal organisations and other office bearers of the state unit chaired by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring here, according to party insiders, privy to the discussions. One of the leaders, on the condition of anonymity, said most of the members were of the view that any seat-sharing arrangements with the ruling AAP would be detrimental to the interests of the Congress in the state, and the workers’ sentiment was against the alliance. The Congress is the principal opposition party in the state assembly.

At least two former ministers, who were under the radar of the vigilance bureau, stoutly opposed any electoral arrangement with the ruling party, stating that if the party goes ahead with the alliance ignoring the views of its workers, there may be political consequences. Warring and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who have been raising their voice against the proposed coalition with AAP from the time it joined the 28-party bloc, were asked by the party leaders to strongly convey the sentiments of the cadres to the high command at the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad on September 16. The party leaders also discussed the strategy for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Warring, while speaking to reporters, reiterated that the Congress will independently contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. “The state unit is preparing to contest all the seats in the state as per the directions of the high command, which has asked us to prepare for all 13 seats. We are acting accordingly,” the PPCC chief said. Citing the example of Kerala and West Bengal, he also said that several parties, which are opposed to each other, have come together to safeguard democracy and the Constitution, but continue to be adversaries in states. “We are fighting the AAP government in Punjab on issues of public interest, and will continue to do so,” he added. Before the meeting, Bajwa also said the party high command will be informed about the feedback of the state unit on the issue of alliance. The party MPs from the state were also invited for the meeting, but only one was present.

Meanwhile, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said four parties, AAP, Congress, CPI and CPI (M), which have been contesting elections in Punjab, are part of the grand alliance of the opposition. “The alliance has moved much beyond who is in, who is out. We are at the stage of talks for seat-sharing arrangements, joint campaign plan, social media strategy, etc. The roadmap is clear,” he said, expressing surprise at the Punjab Congress leaders’ reactions over the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON