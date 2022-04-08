Punjab crackdown on gangsters: Jaipal’s aide Harbir Sohal arrested in Mohali
Police arrested Harbir Singh Sohal, an accomplice of notorious gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar, from Kharar town in Mohali district on Friday.
Addressing a press conference, Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said acting on a tip-off, a special operation was launched on Thursday night and Sohal, a Punjabi singer and lyricist from Pindi Aulakh village in Amritsar district, was arrested with arms and ammunition, while his aide, Amritpal Singh, escaped.
“We had information that Harbir Sohal and Amritpal Singh, alias Satta of Fatehgarh Sahib, were hiding in Kharar. Arshdeep Singh, alias Arash Dalla of Moga, now based in Canada and his associate Gurjant Singh, alias Janta son of Sikander Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib now based in Australia, were handling both accused and giving them instructions.
Sohal and Amritpal were collecting extortion money on behalf of their handlers based abroad.
A case was registered under Sections 384 and 34 IPC and 25 sub section 7,8 Ammunition Act at the Kharar police station against both accused.
The police recovered two .30-caliber Chinese pistols, three magazines, 50 cartridges along with four 9-mm pistol magazines.
The Mohali SSP said Sohal was absconding from the day two ASIs of Jagraon police were killed by Jaipal Singh and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi. During investigation, Sohal admitted that Jaipal had bought property in his and his relatives’ name with the cash he had accumulated after committing robberies, including the Banur cash van of 2017 ( ₹1.33 crore) and gold loot 30kg at IIFL, Ludhiana, in 2020.
Kumaraswamy: Govt running personal agenda by prioritizing Hindi over English
Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English' statement, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that the government is trying to "forcibly run personal agenda" adding that they will not succeed. Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said, "Central government and Home Minister are actually trying to forcibly run their personal agendas. But they won't succeed."
‘BJP conspiring to turn Mumbai into a union territory’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched an all-out attack on the BJP- led central government, saying that the “Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory”. Yesterday, also, Raut attacked former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, and alleged that the former Lok Sabha MP siphoned off money in the name of funds collected to save warship INS Vikrant from getting dismantled.
'Make policies that you can implement...': Sidhu's fresh attack on Punjab govt
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lashed out at the Punjab government helmed by the AAP's Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation in the state. His comments come in the backdrop of a row between Haryana and Punjab over the Union territory of Chandigarh. Punjab Assembly had last week passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.
Search on after 6 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat, police say 'mostly a hoax'
Bengaluru police are conducting searches in at least six schools after they received a bomb threat on Friday morning. Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East) Subramanyeshwara Rao said that six schools -- Delhi Public School, Sulakunte, Gopalan International School, Mahadevapura, New Academy School, Marathahalli, Ebenezer International School, Electronics City, St Vincent Pallotti School, Hennur and Indian Public School, Govindapura – have received the emails.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s royal durbar comes alive at the Chandigarh Golf Club
Centuries after Maharaja Ranjit Singh first held his royal durbar in Lahore, the descendants of his noblemen and generals convened at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday for the release of UK-based writer, historian and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal's book, The Chiefs of Punjab: The Lost Glory of the Punjab Aristocracy.
