Punjab: Cross-border drug smuggling bid foiled, man held with 15kg heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 01:37 am IST

DGP said preliminary investigations indicate the consignment was sourced from Pakistan

Punjab Police have thwarted a cross-border drug smuggling attempt in Ferozepur, seizing 15.7 kg of heroin and arresting the accused, Sonu Singh, a resident of Habibwala village, police said on Sunday.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations indicate the consignment was sourced from Pakistan and that the smuggling network is allegedly operated by an individual currently lodged in Kapurthala jail. The police are probing further to uncover the full network and trace other accomplices.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the operation was launched following a credible intelligence input that Sonu Singh was transporting the heroin from Palla Megha village towards Ferozepur city. Acting on the tip-off, police teams led by SP (D) Manjeet Singh and DSP (D) Barjinder Singh intercepted and arrested him at a naka in Dulchi Ke village.

The recovered heroin was concealed in multiple packets. Officials said further arrests and seizures are expected as investigations continue.

A case has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act.

