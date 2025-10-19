Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar booked under Excise Act

The Samrala police on Saturday booked suspended deputy inspector general (DIG, Ropar Range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar under the Excise Act, a day after 108 bottles of liquor were recovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during a raid at his farmhouse.

Bhullar, who was arrested on October 16 from his office in Mohali for allegedly demanding an ₹8 lakh bribe from a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer, Akash Batta. On Friday, a CBI court in Chandigarh sent Bhullar to 14-day judicial custody.

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh confirmed the development.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 61 (unlawful activities related to intoxicants, such as import, export, transport, manufacture, or possession in violation of the Act), 1 (typically deals with its short title, extent, and commencement), and 14 (grants officers the power to summon individuals to provide evidence or produce documents in proceedings related to the act) of the Excise Act at Samrala police station based on the statement of CBI inspector Romipal, officials said.

The CBI had raided the 2007-batch IPS officer’s farmhouse located near Bondli village in Samrala.

During the raid, as per an official statement, the CBI seized 108 bottles of liquor from the farmhouse along with 17 bullets. On Saturday, CBI handed over the liquor to excise inspectors Vijay Kumar and Major Singh in the presence of the Samrala police.

According to the police officials, they are likely to add sections of the Arms Act in the FIR as 17 bullets have also been found at the farmhouse.

A villager, who didn’t wish to be named, said that the farmhouse used to be rented out for the pre-wedding shoots, shootings of songs, and weddings.

So far, CBI raids on Bhullar properties have uncovered ₹7.5 crore cash, 2.5kg gold jewellery, and 26 luxury wrist watches, including Rolex and Rado. Documents pertaining to 50 immovable properties in the name of the DIG and his family members located in various places in Punjab have also been recovered.