Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Punjab: Drone, 3.7-kg heroin, ammo seized in Tarn Taran, says BSF

ByAsian News International, Tarn Taran
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 07:56 am IST

A pistol’s upper body and four magazines were found in a paddy filed adjacent to Wan village and a drone with a heroin packet weighing 3.7 kg seized near Shekhpura village of Tarn Taran district

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a drone, four magazines, a heroin packet and a part (upper body) of a pistol in separate incidents in Tarn Taran, officials said.

Officials with the seized drone and other items in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (HT)
The BSF issued a statement, mentioning that its troops carried out a search operation in the early morning hours during which a packet, containing a pistol’s upper body and four magazines wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape, was found. An iron ring and a torch were attached to it. The recovery took place from a waterlogged paddy field adjacent to Wan village, the BSF stated.

In another incident, troopers, in association with Punjab Police, carried out a joint search operation after getting intelligence input in the morning hours. They seized a drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) carrying a heroin packet weighing 3.7 kg from a farming field adjacent to Shekhpura village of Tarn Taran district. The packet, wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape, was found attached to the drone using a metal ring, officials stated.

“Reliable input and keen observation followed by swift action of troops once thwarted attempts of Pakistan-based smugglers to pump drugs and arms in Punjab,” the BSF mentioned. 

On Saturday, the force had intercepted a drone movement on the border and conducted a search operation, seizing a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from an irrigated field near the border security fence, adjacent to Khemkaran village.

