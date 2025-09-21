Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Punjab: Drug peddler’s properties worth 52.8 lakh attached in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:40 am IST

Jalandhar police seized property worth ₹52.8 lakh from drug smuggler Barinder Singh, arrested with 1kg heroin, including a house and car.

The Jalandhar police confiscated moveable and immovable property worth 52.8 lakh belonging to an alleged drug smuggler on Saturday.

During the probe, it was ascertained that the accused peddler had purchased the property and vehicles using the proceeds of the drug money. (HT File)
Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said one Barinder Singh was nabbed with 1kg heroin on May 20. During the probe, it was ascertained that he had purchased property and vehicles using the proceeds of the drug money. “Subsequently, police initiated proceedings for confiscation of the property and a go-ahead was received from the competent authority,” she said. The CP said the seized property included a house worth 35.8 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car worth 17 lakh.

