Punjab: Drug peddler’s properties worth 52.8 lakh attached in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar police confiscated moveable and immovable property worth ₹52.8 lakh belonging to an alleged drug smuggler on Saturday. During the probe, it was ascertained that the accused peddler had purchased the property and vehicles using the proceeds of the drug money. (HT File)

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said one Barinder Singh was nabbed with 1kg heroin on May 20. During the probe, it was ascertained that he had purchased property and vehicles using the proceeds of the drug money. “Subsequently, police initiated proceedings for confiscation of the property and a go-ahead was received from the competent authority,” she said. The CP said the seized property included a house worth ₹35.8 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car worth ₹17 lakh.