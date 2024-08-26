 Punjab drug racket busted: 2 ‘peddlers’ held with 10.5kg opium procured from Jharkhand - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab drug racket busted: 2 ‘peddlers’ held with 10.5kg opium procured from Jharkhand

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 27, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Jalandhar police busted an interstate drug racket, arresting two peddlers and seizing 10.5kg opium and ₹4 lakh. The duo smuggled opium from Jharkhand to Punjab.

The Jalandhar police commissionerate busted an interstate drug peddling racket and arrested two peddlers in this connection in a month’s time. The cops have recovered 10.5kg of opium and cash to the tune of 4 lakh from the arrested duo.

The arrested ‘peddlers’ have been remanded in police custody for five days (HT File)
According to police, a suspected peddler Captain Singh who apparently sells opium procured from Jharkhand to Jalandhar, was arrested near Dakoha Fatak in Jalandhar on July 23. Captain hails from Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

“A police team checked his car — bearing registration number DL 10 CH 4277 — and found 3.5kg opium in the vehicle which led to his arrest,” a police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police Tejbir Singh said: “During interrogation, Captain revealed that he along with Mann Singh were involved in peddling opium from Jharkhand. The duo brought the consignment from Jharkhand of which 7kg opium was with Mann Singh.”

The DCP added that they nabbed Mann Singh from a dhaba on Jalandhar-Panipat highway on the basis of this information on Monday, while he was on his way to deliver the consignment to Jalandhar. “The police seized 7kg opium from Mann Singh’s car — bearing registration number HR 51 BD 7860. He is a resident of Amritsar district,” Tejbir said.

A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against them at Jalandhar.

The arrested duo have been remanded in police custody for five days.

Punjab drug racket busted: 2 'peddlers' held with 10.5kg opium procured from Jharkhand
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
