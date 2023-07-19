Punjab: Show-cause notices to 6 govt teachers Bathinda for not meeting minimum enrolment target

Punjab education department on Wednesday issued showcause notices to six Centre Head Teachers (CHTs) of the government schools in Bathinda to give an explanation for “poorly failing” to achieve the 10% enrolment target. The notice issued by Bathinda’s Sangat block primary education officer read that the education department has started a campaign to increase enrolment in government schools. (Representational Photo)

CHTs in Sangat Block of Bathinda district Kulwinder Kaur, Hardeep Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Jagdish Kumar, Pawan Kumar of Malwala and Tanuj Kumar have been asked to submit a reply within 21 days.

The notice issued by Bathinda’s Sangat block primary education officer read that the education department has started a campaign to increase enrolment in government schools. “A target of 10% has been fixed for enrolment in pre-primary classes. A meeting was conducted by the district education officer with other officials last month, in which enrolment data was discussed. After the pursual of record, it has been found that you have not shown any interest or did any positive activity to increase the enrolment in pre-primary classes under your block. You have been negligent in duty,” it reads.

“In February, Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains had launched an enrolment campaign for 2023 to increase the registration of students in government schools from class 1 to class 5. The data regarding this was also discussed and it was found that enrolment of the cluster is less than the given target. This shows you have been negligent in your duty,” it reads. In the notice dated July 18, the education department directed the principals to complete the target within 10 days after issuing this notice. “If you fail to complete the target, action will be taken against you as per the rules. After completing the target if data is updated on the system it will be automatically considered as a reply to this show cause notice,” it added. Despite repeated attempts, Punjab education minister Harjot Bains was not available for his comment.

