Punjab ex-MLA Khaira’s arrest vindicates Congress govt acting strictly: Navjot Kaur

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday said former Bholath legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case vindicates that the Congress government in Punjab is acting strictly against wrongdoings by politicians.

Kaur, who was interacting with mediapersons in Amritsar, said, “Earlier, when Khaira got an ED notice, everyone said he will not be arrested. Now, he has been arrested because he did something wrong with the money that came from abroad. You have never seen MLAs being arrested like this before. A case of rape was also registered against (Lok Insaaf Party MLA) Simarjet Singh Bains.”

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala condemned the arrest of Khaira who was elected as MLA on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket and recently joined the Congress.

Navjot Kaur said on the high court’s direction, the report of the special task force (STF) on drug smuggling is being opened on November 19. “The first name mentioned in the report is that of a senior Akali leader. You will see that justice being done,” she added.

Forty percent of the buses being impounded are run by Congress leaders, Kaur said. “The ruling party MLAs have also been asked to meet the criteria or they will face action. Therefore, action is being taken by rising above political lines,” she added.