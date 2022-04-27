Punjab is facing acute power crisis
Amid depleting coal supplies, Punjab has further slipped into an acute electricity crisis due to the outage of two more power-generating units -- one each of Talwandi Sabo and Ropar thermal plants.
Against the combined installed capacity of 5,680 MW at the five thermal plants in the state, only 3,327 MW power is being generated, even as the demand has already climbed to 7,500 MW. As a result, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is resorting to unscheduled power cuts, especially in rural areas.
According to sources, one 660 MW unit of the Talwandi Sabo power plant halted generation due to leakage in its boiler. Already, another unit of the same capacity is undergoing repairs, bringing down the 1,980 MW plant’s generation capacity to just 660 MW.
Another unit of 210 MW has gone out of operation at the Ropar plant after developing a similar snag. Both the units will take at least two days to become operational, said sources cited above.
Only 3-day coal left at Goindwal Sahib
Even in terms of coal, none of the five thermal plants have enough stocks as per provisions of the power purchase agreements. The 540 MW GVK power plant at Goindwal Sahib has coal left for only three days. Earlier, it remained shut for a week, as there was no coal to operate it. Now, it’s producing only 200 MW power.
The other privately owned thermal plant at Talwandi Sabo has coal stocks for only six days, while the Rajpura plant has coal for 19 days. The government-run plant at Lehra Mohabbat has coal for just five days, while the stocks will last for eight days at the Ropar plant.
According to the guidelines, every plant that is 1,000 km away from a coal mine must have stock for 28 days. However, to reduce cost amid soaring coal prices, companies fail to fulfil this condition, it is learnt.
“The coal stock is critical and the chief minister has already taken up the matter with the coal and power ministry to increase the coal supplies before the onset of paddy sowing season, in which demand will peak to 15,000 MW,” said another senior PSPCL official, who didn’t wish to be named.
Rural areas face unscheduled cuts
However, despite the tall claims, the PSPCL is failing to meet the rising power demand, even at 7,500 MW of load. People living in rural areas, particularly where instances of power theft are high, are bearing the brunt due to unscheduled power cuts.
“Amid the heatwave, rural areas are already witnessing power cuts. We are ensuring electricity through diesel-run generators, which is a costly affair,” said Jasmeet Singh, a coaching centre owner in Amritsar.
The PSPCL, however, claims that there is no shortage and cuts have been imposed to avoid fire incidents in wheat fields.
-
64,000 Kashmiri Pandit families left Valley in early 1990s due to militancy: MHA
Pakistan-sponsored terrorism forced 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families to leave Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and settle in Jammu, Delhi, and some other parts of the country, the Centre has said.
-
Return ₹2.8 crore to mining firm for not honouring contract: HC to Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to return about ₹2.8 crore to a mining firm for not honouring the terms and conditions of a 2017 contract. The firm, Confitech Barter Private Limited, had got the contract in 2017 for Lubangarh located in Ludhiana Machhiwara. The firm deposited two instalments as per the bid of ₹2.8 crore and ₹3.25 lakh. The contract was cancelled and amount deposited was forfeited.
-
NGT monitoring committee to visit Ludhiana : MC, fire officials in a tizzy
With just a day to go for the National Green Tribunal monitoring committee's visit to the city, civic body and fire officials were on their toes dousing fires and removing garbage in the Tajpur Road Dump area on Tuesday.
-
Ludhiana man held for smuggling leopard skin
A Ludhiana man was arrested on Tuesday for animal skin smuggling after a joint team of local police, forest department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi, recovered three leopard skins from Sanjiv's house at Prem Vihar. A complaint in this regard was made at the Tibba police station, said station house officer inspector Ranbir Singh. A raid was conducted and Sanjiv was held following recoveries from his house, said the SHO.
-
Widespread protests held in Jammu over erratic water, electricity supply
Enraged over rampant power cuts and erratic water supply amid rising mercury, residents protested in various parts of Jammu on Tuesday. Protests were held in Vijapur town of Samba, Jammu city and Kathua town where angry people strongly castigated the administration for prolonged power cuts and erratic water supply. They also shouted slogans against the LG administration for turning a blind eye to the chaotic situation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics