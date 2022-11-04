Punjab farm fires: Farmers hold patwari hostage in Faridkot for over 24 hours

In the third incident of its kind in Punjab in a week, farmers have held a revenue official who had gone to inspect paddy stubble burning incidents hostage at Jeon Wala village in Kotkapura sub division of Faridkot district since Thursday afternoon.

The district administration rushed a police team to patwari Sukhdeep Singh’s rescue but 24 hours on, all talks with the farmers have failed as they are adamant on a written assurance that no action will be taken against them for burning crop residue.

Accusing the state government of double standards, the farmers said that on one hand chief minister Bhagwant Mann and agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had announced that no action would be taken against farmers burning paddy stubble, but on the other hand, teams of officials were being sent to take action.

Field belongs to BKU Ekta-Ugrahan leader

It is learnt that the field where patwari Sukhdeep Singh had gone for inspection after the nodal officer’s verification belongs to BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) district vice-president Nirmal Singh. “Agriculture officer Boota Ram is the nodal officer in this area. A few days ago, he initiated action against farmers for burning stubble despite the government’s assurance to us that no action will be taken. Following that, the patwari arrived on Thursday and was stopped by us. He called other government officials. We want Boota Ram to give an assurance that he will not act against farmers,” Nirmal Singh said.

“We told them that the administration should give in writing and announce from a stage that no FIR will be registered against farmers burning stubble. All cases already registered by the police should be withdrawn. At first, they agreed but later they turned back. When we were discussing the government response, the rest of the officials slipped away. But we will not let the patwari till we get a written assurance,” he said.

Officials left patwari behind

Patwari Sukhdeep Singh said that he had visited Jeon Wala on the directions of senior officials of his department to act against stubble burning.

Nodal officers appointed by the government are to identify farm fire incidents pointed out by the satellite. If verified, it’s the patwari’s duty to forward the information of the land record to the cluster officer, who recommends the registration of the case.

“On Wednesday, the nodal officer verified the farm fire in the village after which I arrived but the farmers held me hostage. The district officials returned without me. It’s disappointing that we have been under pressure to do our duty in such situations but when such incidents happen, they leave us behind,” he said.

DC assures farmers of no action

Faridkot deputy commissioner Ruhee Dugg said that the district administration is in touch with the farmers to get the patwari released. “After talks with farmers, we got four patwaris and a cluster officer released on Thursday but still a patwari was left behind. We have agreed to the demand of the farmers that no red entries will be made in the revenue records and assured them that no action will be taken against them. We will also assist them in stubble management and a baller will be provided to Jeon Wala village. We are making all efforts to finish the deadlock,” she said.

Senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said that police are keeping a watch and the district administration is in talks with the farmers to defuse the situation.

Officials caught in crossfire

Revenue officials tasked with implementing norms are under fire from the government for going soft on defaulter farmers, while they have been facing the heat of farmers’ ire on the ground.

On November 1, farmers held government officials hostage for three hours and also seized their vehicles at Kalala village in Barnala. The officials, along with fire brigade personnel, had gone to douse the fire in fields when farmers seized the fire tender and drove it to a gurdwara and parked it there.

On October 29, an official of the state cooperative department on duty to check paddy stubble burning was also held captive for over five hours by activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) at Bathinda’s Mehma Sarja village.

