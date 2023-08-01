Punjab floods: Officials told to complete spl ‘girdawari’ by Aug 15 to compensate people, say Mann

Sangrur: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reiterated that special ‘girdawari’ will be completed by August 15 to compensate all flood-hit victims in the state. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reiterated that special ‘girdawari’ will be completed by August 15 to compensate all flood-hit victims in the state.

Addressing a gathering at the state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh in Sunam, the CM assured that the government will compensate people even if they had lost hen or goat in recent floods.

“Officials have been directed to ensure that the special girdawari is completed by August 15. The state government will compensate the flood-hit victims even if they had lost a hen or a goat. Daily wage earners will also get relief and the government will bear the expenditure incurred on ploughing if paddy saplings are re-transplanted,” Mann said.

‘No dearth of funds’

The CM said the state coffers are not empty, as was the case during previous governments, but every single penny from the exchequer will be utilised for the well-being of the people of the state.

‘Won’t seek assistance from Centre’

The CM also reiterated that he will not beg from Centre to give relief to the flood-hit victims of the state.

Mann said the state government has enough resources to bail people out of the crisis.

On July 14, too, when the CM was on a tour to flood-affected areas in Patiala and Sangrur, he had refused to seek financial assistance from Centre.

‘BJP a group of turncoats’

Mann quipped that a delegation of the BJP that met the governor recently over some issues is a “group of turncoats” who ditched the Congress to join the saffron party. None of the old guard of the BJP was a part of the delegation, which was led by Sunil Jakhar, who himself was once the president of state Congress, he said. Such people should be taught a lesson for backstabbing the state and its people, Mann said.