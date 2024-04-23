Punjab: Former Congress MLA Angad Saini injured in road accident in Balachaur

Former Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini, 33, was injured when his SUV rammed into an ambulance before hitting the road divider on the highway to Chandigarh near Taunsa village in Balachaur tehsil of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Tuesday. The SUV of former MLA Angad Singh Saini being towed away after the accident on the highway to Chandigarh near Taunsa village in Balachaur tehsil of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police said the ambulance belonging to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) developed a snag and stalled in the middle of the road.

The driver of the Toyota Fortuner in which the former MLA was travelling to Chandigarh rammed into the ambulance before the vehicle hit the divider with such an impact that all its airbags got deployed.

Saini was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Mohali. Doctors said that he had suffered hip dislocation but his condition was stable and he’s out of danger.

At 26, Saini was the youngest MLA of the state when he represented Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, then Nawanshahr, from 2017-22.

Kapurthala Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh visited Saini to enquire after his health at the Mohali hospital.