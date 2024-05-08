Punjab: Former MLA Jassi Khangura back in Congress after two years

Two years after he left the Congress, former Qila Raipur MLA Jassi Khangura, 60, was welcomed back into the party in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Former Qila Raipur MLA Jassi Khangura (left) with AICC general secretary and state affairs in-charge Devender Yadav at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Khangura, who had quit the Aam Aadmi Party recently, was inducted into the Congress by AICC general secretary and state affairs in-charge Devender Yadav at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Khangura had left the Congress in 2022 to join the AAP, which he quit two weeks ago after he was denied the party ticket from Ludhiana.

Welcoming Khangura back into the party, Yadav said, “Jasbir Singh Khangura’s rejoining the Congress will not only strengthen the party in Ludhiana but also in the entire state.” He said Khangura, known for his firebrand oratory, was popular in the NRI community.

Expressing gratitude, Khangura said he would “serve the party with dedication and integrity in whatever role assigned”.

“The Congress alone can safeguard and strengthen the unity, integrity, democracy and Constitution of the country,” he added.

Khangura, who represented Qila Raipur constituency in the assembly from 2007-12, is a former British national who returned to India in 2006.