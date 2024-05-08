Punjab: Hoshiarpur BSP candidate Rakesh Suman joins AAP

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s Hoshiarpur candidate, Rakesh Suman, quit the BSP and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Bathinda on Wednesday. Bahujan Samaj Party’s Hoshiarpur candidate Rakesh Suman quit the BSP and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann inducted him into the AAP.

Suman was the first candidate to be announced by the BSP in Punjab for the June 1 Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP has decided to go it alone in the parliamentary elections.

Hoshiarpur, an SC-reserved seat, is seeing a keen contest with Anita Som Parkash, the wife of sitting BJP MP Som Parkash, taking on Yamini Gomar of the Congress, AAP’s Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sohan Singh Thandal.