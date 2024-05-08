 Punjab: Hoshiarpur BSP candidate Rakesh Suman joins AAP - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi
Punjab: Hoshiarpur BSP candidate Rakesh Suman joins AAP

ByHT Correspondent
May 08, 2024 03:55 PM IST

Suman, who was the first candidate to be announced by BSP in Punjab for the June 1 Lok Sabha elections, was inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party by chief minister Bhagwant Mann

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s Hoshiarpur candidate, Rakesh Suman, quit the BSP and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Bathinda on Wednesday.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Hoshiarpur candidate Rakesh Suman quit the BSP and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Bahujan Samaj Party’s Hoshiarpur candidate Rakesh Suman quit the BSP and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann inducted him into the AAP.

Suman was the first candidate to be announced by the BSP in Punjab for the June 1 Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP has decided to go it alone in the parliamentary elections.

Hoshiarpur, an SC-reserved seat, is seeing a keen contest with Anita Som Parkash, the wife of sitting BJP MP Som Parkash, taking on Yamini Gomar of the Congress, AAP’s Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sohan Singh Thandal.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Hoshiarpur BSP candidate Rakesh Suman joins AAP

© 2024 HindustanTimes
