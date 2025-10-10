Punjab forms advisory panel set up for real estate sector

The department of housing and urban development has set up a sector-specific advisory committee comprising leading developers and industry experts to boost growth in the real estate sector. The committee will work on creating a comprehensive policy framework for the sector in Punjab after studying models from other states, aiming to develop a best-in-class roadmap tailored to the state’s structural and fiscal ecosystem.

The committee has been directed to submit its recommendations to the government within six weeks, according to a notification issued by the principal secretary, department of housing and urban development.

The committee, headed by Marbella Group director Deepak Garg, has Rupinder Singh Chawla, managing director, CEE ENN Promoters and Developers Private Limited, as vice chairman. Its members include Homeland Group CEO Umang Jindal, AGI Group director Sukhdev Singh, HLP Group director Pardeep Kumar Bansal, Jubilee Group director Baljeet Singh, EMAAR Group business head Deepak Makhija, Gillsons Construction Ltd MD Rupinder Singh Gill, DLF Group executive director Rohit Sharma, SG Group director KK Sharma, Affinity Group chairman Mohinder Goel and KLV Builders director Varun Dham. Amarinder Singh Malhi, additional chief administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), will serve as the member secretary, responsible for coordinating meetings and maintaining official records.