Punjab: Four killed, 20 injured in Kapurthala road accident

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2024 03:40 PM IST

Car driver, two women passengers of pick-up truck headed for Tarn Taran die on the spot; police say both vehicles were speeding

Four people were killed and 20 injured when a pick-up truck collided with a car on the Kapurthala-Goindwal Sahib road late on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The mangled remains of the pick-up truck that collided with a car on the Kapurthala-Goindwal Sahib road on Sunday night. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the pick-up truck that collided with a car on the Kapurthala-Goindwal Sahib road on Sunday night. (HT Photo)

Kanwarjit Singh, the station house officer of Fattu Dhinga police station, said 25 people were travelling in the pick-up vehicle. They were returning to Nangli village in Tarn Taran district after paying obeisance at the Anandpur Sahib gurdwara when the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp bend in the road.

“The driver ended up hitting the car coming from the opposite side. The impact of the collision was such that two women passengers of the pick-up truck and the car driver died on the spot. It took the police an hour to retrieve the bodies from the damaged vehicles,” he said.

Gurpreet Singh, the car driver, Amrik Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur, both from Nangli village, died on the spot. Another woman from the village succumbed to injuries on Monday.

Twenty people suffered injuries and were admitted to hospitals in Kapurthala from where four of the seriously injured were referred to Jalandhar civil hospital.

The SHO said eyewitnesses told police that both the vehicles were speeding.

He said the police were recording statements of the victims following which a case will be registered.

