Punjab: Gangster held with sophisticated weapons, ammo from Faridkot

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Mar 03, 2025 06:08 AM IST

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a statement on X that a Glock pistol, a Beretta .30mm pistol, a pump-action gun, 141 assorted cartridges of 9mm, .30 caliber, besides 45 gm heroin and a Swift car were seized from him.

The counter-intelligence wing of Ferozepur nabbed a gangster with sophisticated weapons, including a pump-action gun, from Faridkot on late Saturday evening.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the gangster in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Sunday. (ANI)
The arms and ammunition recovered from the gangster in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Sunday. (ANI)

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Ghall Khurd village, Ferozepur.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a statement on X that a Glock pistol, a Beretta .30mm pistol, a pump-action gun, 141 assorted cartridges of 9mm, .30 caliber, besides 45 gm heroin and a Swift car were seized from him.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed the weapons were sourced from Pakistan through an unidentified foreign-based entity, intended for use in terror and criminal activities in the state.

He said the accused was to supply these weapons to the ground operatives of terror and criminal groups.

Efforts are on to identify other members involved in this module, he said.

Assistant Inspector General, Ferozepur, Lakhbir Singh said police teams had received a reliable intel-input about the involvement of the accused in weapons and drug smuggling operations. The input also revealed that Hardeep Singh has recently retrieved a weapons consignment to supply it to the criminal elements.

Acting swiftly, police teams put up a checkpost and nabbed the accused from the Faridkot-Panjgayrain road when his vehicle turned turtle after he took an abrupt turn after spotting the police.

The AIG said the accused faces multiple cases, including attempt-to-murder and illegal weapons’ trading. “He will be presented before a court to seek police remand,” he said.

A case has been registered at the state special operation cell police station in Fazilka.

