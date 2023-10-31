Punjab: Gangster injured in police encounter in Ferozepur

A gangster, Subhash Bashi, was injured in a police encounter and later arrested with his accomplice near Sodhiwala village in Ferozepur district late on Monday. The gangster sustained gunshot wounds and was caught along with his accomplice near Sodhiwala village in Ferozepur district on Monday night. The car was impounded and a pistol recovered. (Representational photo)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a naka (checkpoint) near the village to catch the two. When their car approached and they were signalled to stop, they opened fire, a police official said.

The police responded and the gunfight lasted about 10 minutes. The gangster sustained gunshot wounds and was caught along with his accomplice. The car was impounded and a pistol recovered.

“Subhash is involved in several crimes, including attempt to murder. His role and that of his accomplice are being investigated in connection with a recent murder in Ferozepur,” senior superintendent of police Deepak Hilori said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON