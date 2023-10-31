News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Gangster injured in police encounter in Ferozepur

Punjab: Gangster injured in police encounter in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 31, 2023 02:53 PM IST

Wanted in cases of attempt to murder, accused Subhash Bashi was caught along with accomplice after he opened fire when intercepted at a checkpoint near Sodhiwala village

A gangster, Subhash Bashi, was injured in a police encounter and later arrested with his accomplice near Sodhiwala village in Ferozepur district late on Monday.

The gangster sustained gunshot wounds and was caught along with his accomplice near Sodhiwala village in Ferozepur district on Monday night. The car was impounded and a pistol recovered. (Representational photo)
The gangster sustained gunshot wounds and was caught along with his accomplice near Sodhiwala village in Ferozepur district on Monday night. The car was impounded and a pistol recovered. (Representational photo)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a naka (checkpoint) near the village to catch the two. When their car approached and they were signalled to stop, they opened fire, a police official said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The police responded and the gunfight lasted about 10 minutes. The gangster sustained gunshot wounds and was caught along with his accomplice. The car was impounded and a pistol recovered.

“Subhash is involved in several crimes, including attempt to murder. His role and that of his accomplice are being investigated in connection with a recent murder in Ferozepur,” senior superintendent of police Deepak Hilori said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out