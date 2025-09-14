Punjab: Giani Gargaj for coordinated relief ops under Akal Takht

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, acting jathedar of Akal Takht, on Saturday urged various Sikh organisations, groups, individuals, Punjabi artistes and actors engaged in flood relief efforts across Punjab to unite under the banner of the highest Sikh temporal seat for a coordinated operation. The jathedar, who convened a meeting with stakeholders, said a website – sarkarekhalsa.org – would be launched by Monday for the voluntary service in an organised manner. Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj addressing a meeting with NGOs, Sikh bodies in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

After the meeting, he stated the organisations doing sewa and relief work should register themselves with the Akal Takht through the website so that they may be allocated work accordingly as per demand and need of the affected people.

He further said that every organisation should provide two volunteers to coordinate with the Akal Takht for relief work. By Tuesday, a control room would also be set up to facilitate information exchange between organisations and service activities. Initially, one volunteer would be deployed for 20 villages. An organised outreach would be extended to about 1,600 flood-affected villages of Punjab.

Criticising a “self-styled Nihang” who allegedly claimed that Sikh organisations were practicing caste-based discrimination during relief work, the jathedar termed such claims as mere propaganda.

Nearly 100 leaders, representatives and dignitaries of organisations from India and abroad participated in the meeting.