Punjab got ‘massive’ central funds in last 10 years: Jakhar

Chandigarh : Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that people of the state across all spectrums benefited from "massive" funds provided by the Narendra Modi government during the past 10 years.

Addressing a press conference here, Jakhar said the benefits of the “massive” funds disbursed by the Modi government under its flagship and other schemes penetrated right up to the last mile. “Be it social security, agriculture, health, infrastructure, welfare, railways, housing, power, nutrition, road network or employment, Punjab received enormous central assistance in the last decade that has been instrumental in elevating the state on the socio-economic pedestal,” he said.

Highlighting the schemes and their corresponding impact, both economic and social, Jakhar claimed that while the BJP at the Centre has continued to help the state grow without bias, the people of Punjab can now see through the “false narrative” propelled by the ruling AAP dispensation under Bhagwant Mann which has failed to live up to many of its poll promises.

“Funds from the Centre to Punjab have been the lifeline of development all these years. Its benefits have percolated to the last man standing,” he said, accusing the AAP government failing to deliver.

Jakhar said the BJP with its schemes and massive fund allocation in Punjab has connected with every household in the state. “Funds for building houses, water supply, electrification, toilet, bulbs and fans have been provided by the BJP. He said free ration under central scheme, affordable healthcare and subsidised medicines under Ayushman Bharat, Poshan Abhiyaan and National Health Mission, financial security under MNREGA, various skill development schemes for jobs, pension, funding for small business and funds for street vendors have been provided to Punjab.

“For farmers, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, Soil Health Card scheme and subsidy on fertilisers given by the BJP government helped to augment income of farmers in Punjab,” he said, adding, “In the agriculture sector, under the Center’s Kisan Credit Card scheme, nearly 22.5 lakh farmers in Punjab received a whopping ₹56,754 crore in the last 10 years.”