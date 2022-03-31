Punjab government approves excise policy for first three months of FY 2022-23
: The Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved the excise policy for the first three months of financial year 2022-23, starting from April 1.
The policy has been allowed renewal for a period of three months to those existing licensees who will give 1.75% excess revenue over minimum guaranteed revenue (MGR) of financial year 2021-22 for their respective groups and zones in order to maintain stability in the liquor trade, a spokesperson from the chief minister’s office said.
An elaborate excise policy will be announced in June to be effective from July 1. It will reflect the policy of the recently-elected AAP government.
The MGR of groups and zones would be Rs. 1,440.96 crores for a period of three months. However, the revenue target of this short term Excise Policy is kept at Rs. 1910 crores for three-month period.
A major source of revenue for the state, the excise policy announced last year in February pegged the revenues for the current financial year to Rs. 7,002 crores, with an increase of 20% from the last year’s target of Rs. 5,794 crores. The state excise officials revealed that they have surpassed the targets.
In order to generate more revenue, the minimum guaranteed quota (MGQ) of Punjab made liquor (PML) called desi, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer and imported foreign liquor (IFL) of each group and zone has been increased by 10% over the minimum guaranteed quota of corresponding first quarter of last financial year of the respective group and zone.
Further, to allow retail licensees to lift liquor as per their requirement, the amount of additional fixed license fee has been increased, the official said.
The ratio of fixed and open quota of PML shall be 30:70 as was prevalent during financial year 2021-22. In order to control the production and movement of liquor, IT based track and trace system would be implemented during the financial year 2022-23, the official said.
-
Covid-19: West Bengal govt lifts all restrictions, mask use to continue
The West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew most of the pandemic-related restrictions, barring the use of face masks. The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck the nation in March 2020. Similar lifting of curbs were also announced in Maharashtra and Delhi during the day. The Maharashtra government said all restrictions regarding the containing of the pandemic would be withdrawn from Saturday, while masks would be made optional.
-
“Those who don't respect constitution…”: Karnataka HM amid halal row
Amid the raging halal row where some right wing organisations have asked Hindus not to use halal meat during 'Hosa Tadaku' festival, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict should be taught a lesson. Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows."
-
Why Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah are making a beeline for Siddaganga Mutt
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have scheduled back-to-back visits to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka, wherein they will be taking part in the 115th birth anniversary and Guru Vandana programme of late revered Shivakumara Swamiji. The mutt, built in the 15th century, is a spiritual centre for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, and was established by Sri Haradanahally Gosala Siddeshwara Swamigalu in Tumkur.
-
Diwale in Belapur becomes first smart village in Navi Mumbai
Diwale, a small fishing village in Navi Mumbai, is now recognised as the first smart village in this city. No longer are fish being sold in the open. The fisherfolk have a fully equipped market for the same. The smart village concept was envisioned by PM Narendra Modi, who had asked for adoption of villages by people's representatives. Accordingly, BJP MLA Manda Mhatre adopted Diwale village. The residents have welcomed the change.
-
Khadki, Dehu road cantonment hospitals to start Ayurveda clinics
PUNE With an aim to provide benefits of Indian traditional Ayurveda system of medicine to a wider clientele, the ministry of defence (MoD) will start Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals, including Khadki and Dehu road in Pune district, across the country from May 1, 2022. The facility will be made available to the residents of cantonments, including Armed Forces personnel, their families and civilians.
