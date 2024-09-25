Menu Explore
Punjab government committed to smooth procurement ops: Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 26, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has said that a mechanism has been put in place to ensure on-the-spot payment to farmers in their bank accounts, and smooth and hassle-free procurement of grains

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said the state government is committed to procure every single grain from the mandis this paddy procurement season.

The Centre has granted Punjab authorisation of cash credit limit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41,339.81 crore for procurement of paddy up to end-October 2024. (HT File)
The Centre has granted Punjab authorisation of cash credit limit of 41,339.81 crore for procurement of paddy up to end-October 2024. (HT File)

During a review meeting, the CM said a mechanism has been put in place to ensure on-the-spot payment to farmers in their bank accounts, and smooth and hassle-free procurement of grains.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Punjab Rice Millers association met the CM on the sidelines of the meeting. The CM spoke to Union food and civil supplies minister telephonically and asked him to direct the Food Corporation of India to create sufficient space for delivery of rice, so that procurement of paddy/rice is carried out seamlessly.

The Centre has granted Punjab authorisation of cash credit limit of 41,339.81 crore for procurement of paddy up to end-October 2024.

