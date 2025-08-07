Punjab government names 92 chairpersons, members of planning boards

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appointed 92 chairpersons and members of planning boards in various districts across the state. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on the Parliament premises during the ongoing monsoon session in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

The chief minister announced the appointment of 13 chairpersons and 79 members of district planning boards on X, sharing the order issued by him. He said these appointments have been made with the objective of accelerating the pace of development at the district level and implementing schemes in an effective manner according to local needs.

Congratulating the newly appointed chairpersons and members on their new responsibilities, Mann wrote, “A warm welcome to everyone in the Rangla Punjab team. I hope all will fulfil their responsibilities with hard work and dedication, and make a significant contribution to the progress and prosperity of Punjab.”

According to an official release, the state government aims to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every deserving citizen without any discrimination. A number of new appointees have been associated with the ruling party.