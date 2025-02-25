Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab government to bring resolution against Centre’s draft policy on agri marketing

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Feb 25, 2025 09:04 AM IST

“The Bhagwant Mann government will pass a resolution against the Centre’s anti-farmer agricultural marketing policy in the Vidhan Sabha. The resolution will be brought in the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow,” said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Neel Garg in a post on X.

The AAP government will bring a resolution in the Punjab assembly on Tuesday against the Centre’s draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, said a party leader here.

The Punjab government, last month, rejected the Centre’s draft policy on agricultural marketing, asserting that it is an attempt to bring back the “contentious” provisions of the three farms laws repealed in 2021 by the Centre after a year-long protest by farmers.
The Punjab government, last month, rejected the Centre’s draft policy on agricultural marketing, asserting that it is an attempt to bring back the “contentious” provisions of the three farms laws repealed in 2021 by the Centre after a year-long protest by farmers.

The two-day special session of the Punjab assembly began here on Monday.

“The Bhagwant Mann government will pass a resolution against the Centre’s anti-farmer agricultural marketing policy in the Vidhan Sabha. The resolution will be brought in the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow,” said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Neel Garg in a post on X.

The Punjab government, last month, rejected the Centre’s draft policy on agricultural marketing, asserting that it is an attempt to bring back the “contentious” provisions of the three farms laws repealed in 2021 by the Centre after a year-long protest by farmers.

Farmers are demanding the state government to reject the draft policy by bringing a resolution against it in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The Centre had last year shared the draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing with the state government for its views on it.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had already said that the Centre was trying to “bring back” the now-repealed farm laws, referring to the draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

The AAP-led Punjab government had termed the draft policy as an attempt to reintroduce the three central agricultural laws passed in 2020 “through the backdoor.” After a yearlong protest by farmers, the Centre had repealed the laws.

Punjab farmers have already rejected the draft policy with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha vociferously raising their voices against it.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On