Punjab government to bring resolution against Centre’s draft policy on agri marketing

The AAP government will bring a resolution in the Punjab assembly on Tuesday against the Centre’s draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, said a party leader here. The Punjab government, last month, rejected the Centre’s draft policy on agricultural marketing, asserting that it is an attempt to bring back the “contentious” provisions of the three farms laws repealed in 2021 by the Centre after a year-long protest by farmers.

The two-day special session of the Punjab assembly began here on Monday.

“The Bhagwant Mann government will pass a resolution against the Centre’s anti-farmer agricultural marketing policy in the Vidhan Sabha. The resolution will be brought in the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow,” said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Neel Garg in a post on X.

Farmers are demanding the state government to reject the draft policy by bringing a resolution against it in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The Centre had last year shared the draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing with the state government for its views on it.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had already said that the Centre was trying to “bring back” the now-repealed farm laws, referring to the draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

The AAP-led Punjab government had termed the draft policy as an attempt to reintroduce the three central agricultural laws passed in 2020 “through the backdoor.” After a yearlong protest by farmers, the Centre had repealed the laws.

Punjab farmers have already rejected the draft policy with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha vociferously raising their voices against it.