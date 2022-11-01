Punjab government to simplify soil excavation process
Punjab government announced to simplify process for soil excavation up to three feet. Mining minister said anyone who wants to dig up to three feet from an area of 2 acres will get permission through WhatsApp message
The Punjab government on Monday announced to simplify the process for soil excavation up to three feet. According to mining and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains, anyone who wants to dig up to three feet from an area of 2 acres will get permission through a WhatsApp message. He informed that the applicant must provide details such as Aadhaar card number, mobile number and land record number of the place where excavation is to be done on WhatsApp number 9914009095. “The move is aimed at making the process easier for the common man and farmers,” said Bains.
Jalandhar’s Wariana dump to be cleared in a year: MC officials
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics