Punjab government to simplify soil excavation process

The Punjab government on Monday announced to simplify the process for soil excavation up to three feet. According to mining and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains, anyone who wants to dig up to three feet from an area of 2 acres will get permission through a WhatsApp message. He informed that the applicant must provide details such as Aadhaar card number, mobile number and land record number of the place where excavation is to be done on WhatsApp number 9914009095. “The move is aimed at making the process easier for the common man and farmers,” said Bains.

Jalandhar’s Wariana dump to be cleared in a year: MC officials

Jalandhar Wariana garbage dump is likely to be cleared in a year, said municipal corporation (MC) officials. A senior MC official said they have given a tender of ₹32 crore to a private firm to process nearly 8 lakh metric tonnes of garbage piled up at Wariana village of the district. The bio-mining plant will start soon. The official said the project has been sanctioned under the Smart City Project and the firm has also got an electricity connection. He said the firm has been directed to expedite its processing pace. The National Green Tribunal monitoring committee has pulled up officials for failing in solid waste management.