7 deputy commissioners among 39 IAS officers shifted in Punjab

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday transferred 39 IAS, one IFS and 24 PCS officers. IAS officers who have been transferred includes ACS Seema Jain who holds the charge as technical education and industrial training, has been given additional charge as ACS school education replacing Jaspreet Talwar. (Representational Photo)

IAS officers who have been transferred includes - additional chief secretary (ACS) Seema Jain who holds the charge as technical education and industrial training has been given additional charge as ACS school education replacing Jaspreet Talwar. While, Talwar has been given charge as principal secretary higher education and languages with additional charge of principal secretary employment generation and training in place of Kumar Rahul of the additional charge.

ACS revenue KAP Sinha has been given additional charge as ACS of the agriculture, horticulture and soil conservation departments, reliving Sumer Singh Gurjar. Gurjar has been transferred as principal secretary removal of grievances against the vacant post.

ACS of the home department, Anurag Verma who holds additional charge as additional charge as ACS legal and legislative affairs, in the reshuffle was also given additional charge as ACS industries and commerce, in addition as ACS industries and commerce, information technology and investment promotion, replacing Dilip Kumar who has been transferred as principal secretary NRI affairs reliving JM Balamurugan who was holding the additional charge.

Ajoy Sharma who was available for posting for a past few months, has been appointed as secretary local government against a vacant post. Alaknanda Dyal who also was available for posting was given charge as secretary revenue and rehabilitation. IFS officer Churchil Kumar has been posted special secretary school education. Shruti Singh who was without charge has been posted as secretary revenue with additional charge as resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Dehi. Gaggandip Singh Brar has been posted as secretary freedom fighters against a vacant post.

Tanu Kayshap, was also without charge, has been posted as secretary home affairs and justice with additional charge as resident commissioner Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi.

Daljit Singh Mangat who is commissioner Ferozepur division has been given charge as secretary Lokpal replacing Rajiv Prashar. Rupanjali Karthik special secretary science and technology and environment has been transferred as special secretary school education.

Prashar has been given charge as managing director (MD) Punjab financial corporation along with the additional charge of secretary state election commission he already held.

MD Markfed Ramvir has been transferred as secretary Punjab state board of technical education and industrial training replacing Rajiv Kumar Gupta. He has been given additional charge as secretary Punjab school education board, Mohali replacing a PCS officer Avikesh Gupta.

The services of Devinder Singh has been placed at disposal of department of cooperation for posting as MD Punjab state cooperative bank limited, in place of Parminder Pal Singh.

He held the charge as director social justice and empowerment and minorities who held the additional charge as member secretary Punjab state scheduled caste commission and member secretary Punjab state backward caste commissioner. Parminder Pal Singh has been given the charge of all these posts.

Puneet Goyal special secretary home affairs and justice and controller and printing and stationery has been given additional charge as director industries, relieving Amarpal Singh.

The services of Girish Dayalan has been placed at the disposal of cooperation department to be posted as MD Markfed, replacing Ramvir. He will hold the additional charge as secretary governance reforms and also as director the department. He will also hold the charge as additional CEO Punjab bureau of investment promotion.

Deputy commissioner Muktsar, Vineet Kumar has been transferred as DC Faridkot replacing Ruhee Dugg, has been posted as DC Muktsar. Special secretary Power Bhupinder Singh has been given additional charge as director public relations relieving Sandeep Singh Garha a PCS officer of the additional charge.

DC Mansa Baldeep Kaur has been transferred as DC Tarn Taran in place of Rish Pal Singh who in the order has been posted as DC Mansa.

DC Amritsar Harpreet Singh Sudan has been transferred as director sports and youth services relieving Amit Talwar of the additional charge. Talwar has been posted as DC Amritsar.

DC Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal has been transferred as DC Jalandhar and also given additional charge as CEO Jung-e-Azadi memorial foundation in place of Jaspreet Singh. He has been transferred director social justice, empowerment and minorities in place of Devinder Singh.

Sandeep Kumar has been transferred as additional DC rural development Ludhiana replacing Amit Kumar Panchal, Upkar Singh has been posted as additional secretary personnel relieving Rakesh Kumar Popli of the additional charge. Panchal has been posted as additional DC rural development Fazilka.

Additional secretary and staff officer to chief secretary Punjab Karnail Singh has been post as DC Kapurthala replacing Sarangal. Singh will continue to hold the additional charge as additional MD Punjab agro industries corporation.

CA Greater Ludhiana area development authority (GLADA) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu has been posted as additional DC (general) Kapurthala, in place of Sagar Setia. The services of Rajiv Kumar Gupta has been placed at the disposal of hosing department to be posted as chief administrator GMADA, Mohali in place of Amandeep Bansal, who has been posted as director lotteries against vacant post.

Setia who was earlier posted in the housing department will be CA GLADA. Additional DC (general) Ferozepur Ravinder Singh has been posted as Addl DC (general) Mansa. Harpeet Singh has been posted as additional DC (general) Amritsar and Harjinder Singh has been posted as SDM Ludhiana (West).