Punjab governor asks varsities to adopt colleges in border areas

Vice-chancellors of all universities in Punjab and college principals on Sunday discussed the challenges faced by colleges located in the border areas at a one-day conference organised at Lok Bhavan, Punjab, here. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during an event in Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who presided over the conference, emphasised the critical role of higher education institutions in border areas in nation-building and social development. He laid special emphasis on promoting girls’ education in border areas, stating that empowering girls through quality education is essential for social progress and long-term regional stability.

Kataria underlined the need for focused policy interventions, enhanced academic support, improved infrastructure and stronger collaboration among universities, colleges and regulatory bodies to ensure equitable access to quality education in these strategically important regions.

He further urged universities to adopt colleges located in border areas and mentor them, with a focus on academic upgradation, faculty development, digital learning and exposure to contemporary courses. He also encouraged universities to explore opening their campuses or extension centres in border districts to bring updated and quality higher education closer to students in these areas. The conference witnessed in-depth deliberations on the key issues and challenges faced by higher educational institutions located in the border districts, according to an official release.

Discussions also focused on evolving effective strategies to strengthen academic infrastructure, enhance faculty capacity, promote research and innovation, and improve student support mechanisms in these sensitive regions. The programme commenced with an introduction by Professor Jaspal Sandhu, VC, Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar. An address on the problems and possible solutions for colleges in the border districts of Punjab was delivered by Professor Ashwani Bhalla, former deputy director, higher education, Punjab. He highlighted academic, infrastructural and accreditation-related challenges, along with practical and actionable remedial measures. Dr Sunita Siwach, joint secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), also addressed the gathering on various UGC scholarship schemes, highlighting financial assistance and opportunities available for students and institutions in the border areas.