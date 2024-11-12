Punjab governor awards degrees to 180 students at ISB

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday awarded degrees to 180 graduates of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Mohali. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria awarding degree to a student in the presence of ISB dean Madan Pillutla (right) and chairman of the advisory council at ISB, Mohali, Rakesh Bharti Mittal (left) during the graduation ceremony at the institute in Mohali on Monday. (HT Photo)

Kataria presented degrees to students in advanced management programme in public policy (AMPPP), healthcare (AMPH), operations and supply chain (AMPOS) and infrastructure (AMPI) streams.

Among the graduates who were awarded degrees included IAS couple Rahul Bhandari and Rakhi Gupta Bhandari, besides Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain.

Kataria expressed happiness upon seeing that most of the degree holders were female.

“Education is the only field that has no gender monopoly as one can rise high based on his/her hard work. The contributions made by a teacher cannot be equated with any other talent. The graduates and the ISB have a big challenge ahead of making our country ‘Atmanirbhar’. Now, it depends upon us, how this dream can come true,” the governor said.

He expressed displeasure over the unemployment issue even after 75 years of independence.

“We prefer public sector jobs that strengthen our nation to stand alone in the world. We should light the lives of the underprivileged people and make them part of the combined journey of the nation becoming the number one economy of the world. For this, we have to fill the gap that prevails in the society between the poor and the rich,” the governor added.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, chairman of the advisory board to the ISB Mohali campus, professor Madan Pillutla, dean, ISB, and professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean Mohali campus and associate professor of finance (Practice), ISB, were also present during the ceremony.