Punjab governor’s march against drugs sparks political row

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s anti-drug campaign sparked a major political row on Tuesday, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Opposition Congress sharply criticising the presence of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP leaders in his padyatra (foot march) in this border town. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon (R) along with Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma during a march against drugs in Ferozepur on Tuesday. (HT)

While the governor’s office has called the initiative a non-partisan social movement to fight the drug menace, Sukhbir’s presence at today’s event fuelled speculation on political realignments ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

This is the first time Kataria’s anti-drug tirade that he launched last year has been called into question for its alleged political motive.

Also in attendance at the march was the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon who walked alongside the Governor. This is the first time that the influential Dera has publicly lent support to the governor’s anti-drug initiative, as one of the spiritual organisation’s core preachings calls its adherents to stay away from all forms of intoxicants. The 135-year-old sect has a considerable following in Punjab.

But, it was the participation of Sukhbir and BJP leaders Ashwani Sharma and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi in the march that apparently raised the hackles of the ruling AAP and Congress.

Hitting out at the march, AAP chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the governor is walking alongside those very people who, while in power, were responsible for spreading the menace of drugs in Punjab.

“A yatra in which SAD chief Sukhbir and BJP’s Ashwani Sharma are seated together cannot be aimed at eradicating drugs. Such a spectacle does not inspire confidence; instead, it appears to be an exercise that shields criminals rather than confronting them,” said Dhaliwal in a statement.

Expressing concern over the message being sent out, the AAP leader said: “The people of Punjab today want to know with what face those forces that destroyed the youth of Punjab are taking out an anti-drug yatra. By standing with them, the governor is encouraging such forces.”

Stating that the AAP does not oppose any genuine effort against drugs, Dhaliwal said, “If the governor genuinely wants to fight drugs, he should walk alongside those people and organisations who have been honestly fighting this menace at the grassroots level for many years.”

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took to social media platform X questioning the governor’s march, wondering whether it was a facade for political realignment.

Warring asked if the campaign was an attempt to “prepare the ground for forging an Akali-BJP alliance”. “My humble question to the honourable Punjab governor... whether the march he is leading against drugs is actually a campaign against drugs or an attempt to run the ‘Samjhauta Express’,” he posted.

Warring questioned why the governor had not raised the issue of cross-border smuggling with the Union home ministry, noting that BSF jurisdiction now extends 50km into the state. “The pictures of the march look too nice to be overlooked for the obvious message they carry,” he added.

Sukhbir lauds campaign

Sukhbir, on his part, lauded the governor’s grassroots approach, using the platform to target the incumbent AAP government and the previous Congress regime. “The governor is leading by example—travelling from village to village with genuine commitment” he said, while dismissing past efforts by rivals as “years of inaction and tokenism”.

The foot march, which began from Saragarhi Gurdwara Sahib, saw scores of youngsters and schoolchildren joining in.

Kataria thanked the Dera Beas chief for his support and urged citizens to rise above party lines to tackle the drug problem.

Referring to cross-border threats, Kataria said hostile elements were attempting to push drugs into Punjab, adding that stringent measures, including anti-drone systems, were being deployed. He expressed confidence that with public cooperation, Punjab would overcome the drug menace