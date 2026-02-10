Punjab governor’s march against drugs takes political overtone in Ferozepur

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s Drug-Free, Vibrant Punjab campaign assumed political overtones on Tuesday, sparking debate after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal joined the march in this border district. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria with Dera Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon, state BJP working president Ashwani Sharma and BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Sodhi during the Drug-Free, Vibrant Punjab march in Ferozepur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

While Raj Bhawan has called the initiative a non-partisan social movement to fight the drug menace, Badal’s presence in the Governor-led march fuelled speculation regarding political realignments ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Equally significant was participation of the head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon in the event, given that one of the spiritual organization’s core preachings calls its adherents to stay away from all forms of intoxicants. The 135-year-old sect has a considerable following in Punjab. Baba Dhillon also met BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Sodhi at his residence in Ferozepur.

Today’s march against drugs drew criticism from Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring who questioned if the march was a facade for political realignment. Taking to X, Warring asked if the campaign was an attempt to “prepare the ground for forging an Akali-BJP alliance”. “My humble question to the honourable Punjab governor... whether the march he is leading against drugs is actually a campaign against drugs or an attempt to run the ‘Samjhauta Express’,” he posted.

Warring questioned why the governor had not raised the issue of cross-border smuggling with the Union home ministry, noting that BSF jurisdiction now extends 50km into the state. “The pictures of the march look too nice to be overlooked for the obvious message they carry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Badal lauded the governor’s grassroots approach, using the platform to target the incumbent AAP government and the previous Congress regime. “The governor is leading by example—travelling from village to village with genuine commitment” he said, while dismissing past efforts by rivals as “years of inaction and tokenism”.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party appeared to distance itself from the event, as no AAP minister or MLA joined the march despite the presence of senior administrative officials. Sources within the ruling party privately expressed unease over the “politicisation of a campaign backed by a constitutional office”. The foot march, which began from Saragarhi Gurdwara Sahib, saw scores of youngsters and schoolchildren joining in.

Governor Kataria thanked the Dera Beas chief for his support and urged citizens to rise above party lines to tackle the drug problem.

Referring to cross-border threats, Kataria said hostile elements were attempting to push drugs into Punjab, adding that stringent measures, including anti-drone systems, were being deployed. He expressed confidence that with public cooperation, Punjab would overcome the drug menace.