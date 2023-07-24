Chandigarh administrator directs MC to speed up work to biomine legacy waste at Dadumajra

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday directed the municipal corporation (MC) and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) to speed up the work of clearing the legacy waste from the dumping ground in Dadumajra. The governor directed the officers concerned to immediately provide the required clearances for lifting of soil. (HT Photo)

The governor visited the dumping ground and legacy mining site at Dadumajra on Monday, in the presence of mayor Anup Gupta, UT adviser Dharam Pal, local government secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, MC commissioner and CSCL CEO Anindita Mitra, senior deputy mayor Kanwarjeet Singh and area councillor Kuldeep Kumar.

Expressing concern over the health and hygiene of Dadumajra residents, Purohit directed the officers concerned to clear the backlog of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) lying inside the boundary wall at earliest. RDF is a fuel produced from various types of waste such as municipal solid waste, industrial waste or commercial waste.

He directed the officers to speed up the process to clear the rest of the legacy waste from the mining site with additional processing by putting in more manpower and machinery, if required.

MC commissioner told the governor that the work of legacy waste mining of 5 lakh tonnes has been completed under Smart City Mission. Now, the agency is lifting the RDF stacked at site and approximately 20 acres will be reclaimed. She added that thereafter, soil from Patiala ki Rao will be used to level the area.

The governor directed the officers concerned to immediately provide the required clearances for lifting of soil. However, Mitra assured that the work of recovering this 20 acre land shall be completed in August.

The governor was also informed that the temporary plant for composting will be set up after clearing the site. Further, the governor directed the officials to speed up the work of reconstruction of the boundary wall which had fallen during the recent rain, the bio-remediation of legacy waste and setting up of temporary composting plant and the integrated solid waste management plant.