Punjab govt claims decrease in crime rate in one year of its rule

Punjab government on Wednesday claimed that a year after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government came into the power, the law and order situation in the border state has witnessed a considerable improvement as majority of criminals and gangsters have been put behind the bar, while, many of them chose to leave the state amidst the strict vigil maintained by Punjab Police on the movement of anti-social elements. Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said that there were six major heinous crime incidents in last one year. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

According to a spokesperson, the official data from March 16, 2022 to March 15, 2023 reveals that the Punjab Police have busted 26 terror modules with the arrest of 168 terrorist/radicals after recovering 31 rifles, 201 revolvers/pistols, 9 tiffin Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs), 8.72Kg RDX and other explosives, 11 hand grenades, two sleeves of disposed rocket launcher, 30 drones, and one loaded rocket propelled grenade.

Similarly, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), since its formation on April 6, 2022, has succeeded in busting 162 gangster/criminal modules after arresting 582 gangsters/criminals and neutralising five, after recovering 586 weapons, 131 vehicles used in criminal activities. Pertinently, immediately after coming to power, the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government formed a special Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) headed by ADGP Promod Ban to wipe out gangsters from the state.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said that there were six major heinous crime incidents including an RPG attack at Intelligence Headquarters building at Mohali, murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala, killing of Bargari sacrilege accused Pardeep Kumar, RPG attack at PS Sarhali, Tarn Taran, killings of Sudhir Suri and Bhupinder Singh Chawla alias Timmy Chawla, that took place since April 2022, and the Punjab Police have managed to effectively solve all these cases in a record time.

To make Punjab a drug-free state, the DGP said, that the Punjab Police had waged a decisive war against drugs which resulted in the arrest of as many as 17568 drug smugglers after registering 13094 FIRs since March 16, 2022 against them. “Punjab Police have effectively recovered a record 863.9Kg heroin in just one year,” he said.

Pertinently, Punjab Police have recovered 716.9 Kg Heroin from across the state and additionally, 147.5-kg heroin was recovered by the teams of Punjab Police from Seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 863.9 kgs. Apart from this, Police have also recovered 888-kg opium, 1229-kg Ganja, 464 quintals of poppy husk, and 70.16 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids from across the state. The police have also recovered ₹10.36 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in the past one year.