Punjab govt expands healthcare network with 109 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

The Punjab government on Saturday expanded its flagship healthcare initiative by dedicating 109 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to the public, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 990 within four years. The government has also announced plans to open 400 more clinics soon, aiming to scale the network to around 1,500 across Punjab. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia at the inaugural event at Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday. (@msisodia X)

Announcing the expansion, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the clinics are designed to provide free and accessible healthcare, offering 107 medicines and 47 diagnostic tests at no cost. He added that the clinics have already recorded over 5 crore outpatient visits, calling the initiative a major step in strengthening public health infrastructure.

Addressing a gathering in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kejriwal said the clinics ensure free consultation, treatment, tests and medicines, particularly benefiting economically weaker sections. He also highlighted a monitoring mechanism from the chief minister’s office to ensure quality services and availability of resources.

The AAP leader further shared that the government is issuing health cards to 65 lakh families, with 30 lakh already distributed. Around 1.65 lakh beneficiaries have availed treatment under the scheme so far.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the government is focusing on key sectors such as health, education, power, and agriculture, while criticising opposition parties for lacking development-oriented agendas.

In addition to healthcare, the government reiterated its commitment to welfare schemes, including a proposed monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 for women and ₹1,500 for SC women, with registration expected to begin around Baisakhi, he said.

He also announced that the state is exploring the feasibility of shifting high-tension electricity wires underground to provide relief to farmers. “This will be implemented soon and will provide major relief to farmers, as these wires pose a huge risk to them and their crops.”

Lashing out at rival parties, Kejriwal said: “Other parties have nothing left to say. They only abuse us on Twitter (X). When they go to villages, people chase them away. They have now become Twitter parties”.

Appealing to people to bring back AAP to power in the 2027 polls in Punjab, he said: “Last time, you gave 92 seats. This time, do not give even a single seat to them. Give all 117 seats to AAP so that CM Mann’s hands are strengthened and we can work even harder.”

Mann also launched a sharp attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over past sacrilege incidents, stating that his government is working to ensure justice.

“On the occasion of Baisakhi, we have called a special session of the state assembly in Chandigarh amend the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, the CM said, adding: “Anyone attempting ‘beadbi’ will face the strictest punishment, with a minimum of 10 years and up to life imprisonment. No one should dare to disrespect Sri Guru Granth Sahib. We are also consulting the Sant Samaj. This is something only we can and must do, and it cannot be expected from any other government.”