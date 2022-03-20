Days after taking over as Punjab CM, Mann forms new SIT in Majithia drugs case

The new government of Punjab, headed by Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday formed a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a drug case involving Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia.

DGP Punjab Viresh Kumar Bhawra said senior officers of the Bureau of Investigation will supervise the probe.

A new SIT team, comprising four members, will be be headed by AIG Rahul S. Other members of the team are AIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DSP Raghbir Singh and PPS Amarpreet Singh.

This is one of the first orders issued by the Punjab Police department after Mann was sworn-in as the new chief minister of the border state following a massive win by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the recently concluded Assembly election.

Majithia was defeated by AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur (50), a social activist, from the Amritsar East seat along with former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The former minister is currently lodged in the Patiala jail and his judicial custody was earlier extended till March 22 by a Mohali court.