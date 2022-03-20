Days after taking over as Punjab CM, Mann forms new SIT in Majithia drugs case
- This is one of the first orders issued by the Punjab Police department after Mann was sworn-in as the new chief minister of the border state.
The new government of Punjab, headed by Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday formed a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a drug case involving Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia.
DGP Punjab Viresh Kumar Bhawra said senior officers of the Bureau of Investigation will supervise the probe.
A new SIT team, comprising four members, will be be headed by AIG Rahul S. Other members of the team are AIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DSP Raghbir Singh and PPS Amarpreet Singh.
Also read | Bikram Majithia denied bail in drugs case
This is one of the first orders issued by the Punjab Police department after Mann was sworn-in as the new chief minister of the border state following a massive win by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the recently concluded Assembly election.
Majithia was defeated by AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur (50), a social activist, from the Amritsar East seat along with former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The former minister is currently lodged in the Patiala jail and his judicial custody was earlier extended till March 22 by a Mohali court.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics