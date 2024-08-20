 Punjab govt releases ₹68.95cr as honorariums for anganwadi workers - Hindustan Times
Punjab govt releases 68.95cr as honorariums for anganwadi workers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 20, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has announced recruitment of 3,000 more anganwadi workers in the state.

The Punjab government has released a grant of 68.95 crore for the payment of honorariums to anganwadi workers and helpers across the state.

The funds will cover the honorariums from July to October and the grant will be distributed across the districts in Punjab. (HT File)
The funds will cover the honorariums from July to October and the grant will be distributed across the districts in Punjab. (HT File)

Baljit Kaur, minister of social security, women and child development, on Monday announced the release of this grant and said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has announced recruitment of 3,000 anganwadi workers which will generate employment for women across Punjab.

The funds will cover the honorariums from July to October and the grant will be distributed in the districts.

The minister has directed district officials to ensure that data on the ‘Poshan Tracker’ is updated as the step is aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt releases 68.95cr as honorariums for anganwadi workers
