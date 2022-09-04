Punjab govt releases ₹6.75-cr for Tarn Taran law varsity campus
Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that this university, which will come up on 25 acres of land, will provide higher legal education to the students of the state, especially of the border districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Fazilka
The Punjab government has released ₹6.75 crore as the first installment for the construction work of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur State University of Law, Kairon near Patti district Tarn Taran which will witness completion of the campus in next two years.
Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that this university, which will come up on 25 acres of land, will provide higher legal education to the students of the state, especially of the border districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Fazilka. “This will be the first higher educational institution of law studies in district Tarn Taran wherein students from other districts and states will get a higher legal education”, said the minister.
He said during first budget session of Mann government, he had demanded the release of a grant to complete the work of the university within the targeted two years and chief minister Bhagwant Mann has released ₹6.75 crore as the first installment on priority, besides assuring that requisite funds will be provided to complete the project in a time-bound manner.
Expressing gratitude towards the chief minister and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the Transport Minister said that the ongoing work of the boundary walls and administrative block of the Law University will be completed on a priority basis.
-
-
-
-
-
