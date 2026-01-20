Punjab govt to bear entire cost of Sehat Bima Yojana: Dr Balbir

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Monday announced that the state government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, which provides cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh, will be formally launched on January 22. Addressing a press conference at the AAP office here, the health minister said that the scheme was free and the government itself was taking responsibility for reaching every household. (HT FIle Photo)

Addressing a press conference at the AAP office here, the health minister said that the scheme was free and the government itself was taking responsibility for reaching every household. The entire cost of the scheme will be borne by the government, and no individual or agency is permitted to charge even a single rupee at any stage.

He added that the scheme fulfilled the mandate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen without any financial burden, he added.

Referring to complaints received from Muktsar and Mansa, he said the government had already taken strict action where some individuals were illegally charging ₹50 for making health cards. He stated that both individuals had been suspended, their licences cancelled, and FIRs registered against them, making it clear that such practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Explaining the enrolment process, the health minister said youth club volunteers will go door to door to distribute tokens. Citizens will have to visit designated centres with the token, along with their Aadhaar card and voter ID, to get their health cards made completely free of cost.