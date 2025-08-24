Punjab govt to track health staff’s attendance with geo-fencing

Amid frequent furloughs and malpractices by health employees, the Punjab government has decided to roll out the “mSeva” mobile app attendance system, featuring real-time attendance with geo-fencing. Geo-fencing refers to setting a virtual boundary around an employee’s job site, enabling monitoring of their entry, exit and movements within the marked area.

Geo-fencing refers to setting a virtual boundary around an employee’s job site, enabling monitoring of their entry, exit and movements within the marked area.

The Punjab health department has already started collecting data on health employees’ postings and the geographical coordinates of their offices.

“The Punjab government has decided to roll out the mSeva application across all health institutions in the state to ensure seamless attendance monitoring of medical and other staff, including those engaged on contract or outsourced basis. This strategic initiative aims to enhance transparency, accountability and operational efficiency in healthcare delivery,“ reads the communique to all civil surgeons.

Confirming the development, a senior health official, pleading anonymity, said, “This mobile app system will be a must for all health employees, including civil surgeons.

During recent surprise inspections by the health minister, several officers were found on furloughs. Besides, many medical officers were also absent from their allotted stations.

“A medical officer of an Aam Aadmi Clinic was found marking entries of patients while sitting at home. With the introduction of the new attendance system, such practices will be curbed,” said another senior official of the health department.

Health workers oppose move

Ahead of the roll-out of the mobile app, multi-purpose health workers and paramedical staff of the health department are learnt to have written to the principal health secretary to reverse the decision.

“This will create hurdles, especially for field workers. Often, the department sends workers to other health centres on deputation. Besides, many health staff, especially grassroots workers, do not have a smartphone. We will protest if the department forces the employees to use the app,” said a statement by the Multipurpose Health Employees Union, Punjab.