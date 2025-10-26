Punjab: Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day: Kejriwal, Mann participate in kirtan darbar

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday participated in a kirtan darbar organised by the Punjab government as a part of a series of events to commemorate 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Addressing the gathering during the kirtan darbar organised here at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Kejriwal said that the Punjab government is fortunate to have got the opportunity to organise a series of commemorative events dedicated to Guru Teg Bahadur. He said that these events being organised by the Punjab government began on Saturday from the national capital on the occasion of Guru sahib’s 350th martyrdom anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the purpose of commemorating this great occasion is to spread the philosophy of Guru Teg Bahadur throughout the world so that ideals of peace, harmony, and secularism for which Guru ji sacrificed himself may be preserved.

He said that the ninth Sikh Guru was an advocate of unity and religious tolerance, adding that his life and teachings stand as a beacon for all humanity.

The CM said that to commemorate Guru Sahib’s martyrdom day, the Punjab government is organising events across various states. He said that events begin today at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and grand kirtan darbar is being organised at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib. Mann said that from November 1 to November 18, light-and-sound shows will take place across all districts of Punjab, showcasing the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Chief Minister said that a “Tent City,” named “Chakk Nanaki,” will be set up for the accommodation of thousands of pilgrims arriving in large numbers.

‘Martyrdom symbolises protection of India’s religious, cultural traditions’

Mumbai Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was not just for the Sikh community but for the protection of India’s entire religious and cultural heritage.

Speaking at a state-level workshop to mark the 350th `Shaheedi Samagam’ of ‘Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Teg Bahadur’ (commemoration of the Guru’s 350th martyrdom anniversary), he said the government would extend full support for spreading awareness about the Guru’s supreme sacrifice. PTI