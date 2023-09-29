Punjab, Haryana CMs condole Swaminathan’s death ‘father of Green Revolution’

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned agri-economist MS Swaminathan. In a message, Mann described the death of Swaminathan as passing of an era in the field of agriculture science. He said that with the death of an eminent agriculture scientist, a void has been created that is unlikely to be filled in the near future. Known as the father of the Green Revolution in India, Swaminathan passed away at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. He was 98.

Several other leaders from the two agrarian states on Thursday expressed grief at the death of agricultural scientist.

Khattar said Swaminathan’s incomparable contribution to improving agricultural production by developing high-yielding crop varieties and modern technologies will always be remembered.

“The demise of renowned agricultural scientist Shri MS Swaminathan, the father of the Indian Green Revolution and Padma Vibhushan awardee, is an irreparable loss for the Indian agricultural sector,” Khattar said in a post in Hindi on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Swaminathan played a pivotal role in introducing and developing high-yielding wheat and paddy varieties for which farmers of the country, especially Punjab, will be forever in his debt.

“I appeal to the Govt of India to fulfil the agricultural scientist’s pending recommendation and fix MSP for food grains as per the C-2 (comprehensive cost of production) plus 50 per cent profit. This will go a long way in truly doubling farmer income,” Badal posted on X.

Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the demise of Swaminathan is an irreparable loss for the agriculture sector.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and senior Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Kumari Selja also expressed grief at Swaminathan’s demise.

